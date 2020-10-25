The Eastern Shore reported three new test positives in Sunday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health, two in Northampton and one in Accomack. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 123 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.4%.

Virginia reported 825 additional COVID-19 test positives with 174 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations were unchanged Sunday and remain at 696 statewide.

One additional death was reported Sunday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 21,096 tests for a test positive rate of 3.9%.

