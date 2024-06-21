Three month term for bringing drugs to inmate

By Linda Cicoira

A Temperanceville woman will spend three months in jail for delivering or attempting to deliver opioid drugs to an inmate friend who was serving time in Accomack Jail last October.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mycheal Lezelle Jones, of Lankford Highway, was initially charged with two counts of the crime, which involved suboxone strips. Suboxone is a combination of two opioids used to treat addiction.

Jones was sentenced to five years in prison with all but three months suspended. She was allowed to report to the jail on July 26, so she could make arrangements for her children. The maximum term is 10 years.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said the drugs were in the liner of an eyeglass case that was brought to Amanda Daisey.

Defense lawyer Garrett Dunham said, “She did it as a favor.”

Jones did not comment.

In another case, 28-year-old Jeremi Antonio Smith, of A.S. West Road in Painter, pleaded guilty to possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon in March of 2022. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but a month suspended and put on probation for two years. He was ordered to report to jail on July 28.

Forty-nine-year-old John William Reid, of Painter, pleaded not guilty to a second or subsequent count of selling cocaine. The plea came during an arraignment. Reid requested a jury trial and it was set for Nov. 6. He is being held without bond as he was found to be a danger to the public. The alleged crime occurred on Sept. 22, 2022, when a confidential informant purchased the drug.