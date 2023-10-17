Three men appear before a Northampton judge

October 17, 2023
Northampton Courthouse

By Linda Cicoira

Three men went before a Northampton Circuit Court judge Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Max Wolfgang Hostetter, of Upshur Neck Road in Quinby, was convicted of three counts of forgery and three counts of uttering as a principle in the second degree in connection with incidents that occurred in March 2022. Sentencing was set for Jan. 16, 2024.

Nineteen-year-old Trayquan Akeem Smith, of Occohannock Neck Road in Exmore, was given a three-year suspended prison term for eluding police in August 2022.

     Sixty-three-year-old Alvin Victor Stoops, who has addresses in Birdsnest and Temperanceville, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but time served suspended for unauthorized use of a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 valued at $3,500 that belonged to Donna Kelley. The incident occurred Feb. 4.

