Three local businessmen appointed to State boards

May 15, 2024
According to an announcement by Delegate Rob Bloxom, three local businessmen have been named to statewide boards by Governor Glenn Youngkin.
- Phillip Hickman of Horntown, Vice President, Dublin Farms, Inc. has been named as member of the Corn Board.
- William Sexauer of Nassawadox, Acquisitions Manager, The Lawson Companies; Owner, Debedeavon Selects Oyster Co. will serve on the Marine Products Board
- Mark Hickman of Horntown, Sales and Operations Manager, Dublin Farms, Inc. will serve on the Potato Board.
