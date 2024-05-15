Three local businessmen appointed to State boards

May 15, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Seal of Virginia

According to an announcement by Delegate Rob Bloxom, three local businessmen have been named  to statewide boards by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

  • Phillip Hickman of Horntown, Vice President, Dublin Farms, Inc. has been named as member of the Corn Board.
  • William Sexauer of Nassawadox, Acquisitions Manager, The Lawson Companies; Owner, Debedeavon Selects Oyster Co. will serve on the Marine Products Board 
  • Mark Hickman of Horntown, Sales and Operations Manager, Dublin Farms, Inc.  will serve on the Potato Board.

.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 15, 2024, 5:38 am
Overcast clouds
SE
Overcast clouds
59°F
22 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1004 mb
Humidity: 98%
Winds: 22 mph SE
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:52 am
Sunset: 8:05 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardee's Chicken Tender Platters
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber