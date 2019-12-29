The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two shootings that came minutes apart in Tasley Friday night.   A shooting was reported at 25154 Church Road at 11:09 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the chest.

Another call came in at 11:12 at a nearby address in the 22000 block of Church Road . Two women were found with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial.

We reached out to the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday but no further information has been released.

