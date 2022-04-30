Three carvers hailing from the Eastern Shore of Virginia emerged victorious at the Ward Museum’s 2022 Ward World Championships.

John Harlow of Cheriton, Eugene Merritt of Chincoteague Island and Jay Bundick of Bloxom brought home multiple prizes at the event which ran from April 22 – 24.

Harlow brought home the top prize in three categories, the Champagne Wildfowl Division, Miniature Fish Division and the Champagne Fish Division. The Champagne Division refers to a carving that will float in a champagne glass.

Merritt took the top three prizes in the Gunning Pairs Division, and brought home 2nd place in the Single Gunner Division.

Bundick was awarded third place in the Novice Category for Birds of Prey, as well as two separate Honorable Mention wins.

In year’s past, the event was held in Ocean City, Md., but COVID sent it virtual for the last two years. This year a hybrid format was offered to participants.

The event also featured three local judges, with CL Marshall formerly of Saxis, Bill Hall of Bloxom and Mayor Arthur Leonard on Chincoteague. Marshall and Hall were the judges of two of the categories Harlow won, however the judging was blind and the entries only had a four digit number assigned to them.

Two of the Harlow carvings are in a silent auction of several of the champions of the event. The auction will conclude on Sunday, May 1.

A video of the judging of Champagne Categories courtesy of the Ward Museum.

