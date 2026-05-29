Three appear before Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

A Cheriton man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northampton Circuit Court to felony counts of a third offense of DWI and driving on a suspended license on July 30, 2025.

Fifty-nine-year-old Raymond J. Smith Jr., of Culls Drive, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with all but a year and three months suspended. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for five years.

In another case, 22-year-old Kwelli Spady, who was listed in court records as living in both Virginia Beach and on Taylor Lane in Birdsnest, was sentenced to five years with all but seven months suspended for possessing a weapon after being convicted of a violent felony. He will be on supervised probation for five years after he finishes his term.

Forty-seven-year-old Shauntea Arnez Giddens, of Franktown, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine in November 2024 and eluding police and grand theft auto in November 2025. Sentencing was set for July 20. A presentence report was ordered.