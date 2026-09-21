Threat circulating on social media prompts increased police presence at Nandua Schools Monday

Accomack County Public Schools and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat of violence involving local schools that began circulating on social media Sunday evening.

School Superintendent Dr. Miller notified families that ACPS administrators are aware of the threat and that law enforcement is investigating. As a precaution, an increased law enforcement presence is planned Monday at Nandua High School and Nandua Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night that the threat had not been substantiated and investigators were working to determine where the message originated and whether it is credible.

Authorities are asking people not to continue forwarding or circulating the threatening message. The Sheriff’s Office said people who have simply seen or received the message do not need to call law enforcement solely to report that fact.

Anyone who has firsthand information about the threat, knows who may have made it, or has information about where the message originated is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.

ACPS also encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the Eastern Shore 911 non-emergency number at 757-787-0911.

The Sheriff’s Office said all threats of violence are taken seriously and urged residents to rely on official sources for information rather than spreading unverified claims on social media.

Miller said student safety remains their highest priority and thanked community members who quickly reported the message. ACPS said families will be notified if additional information becomes available.