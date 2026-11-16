Law enforcement is investigating a threat made at Chincoteague Combined School Monday, according to a statement Accomack County Public Schools issued Monday afternoon.

School administrators said they were aware of the threat and did not believe there was an immediate threat to students or staff at the time of the announcement.

The statement did not describe the nature of the threat or identify anyone involved.

ACPS thanked its law enforcement partners for their prompt investigation and said it would update the community as more information becomes available.