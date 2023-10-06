Thousands in drugs and money seized in drug operation

By Linda Cicoira

After allegedly selling illegal drugs to a police informant through a cash app account, a Temperanceville man’s Lankford Highway home was searched and more than 2,000 bags of heroin and three ounces of cocaine were confiscated, according to records filed in Accomack Circuit Court.

A key was also found at the home of 37-year-old Shawn Adam White and led authorities to a safety deposit box where $100,000 in cash, believed to be obtained from drug sales, was discovered.

White was indicted this week by an Accomack Grand Jury on two counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell Fentanyl, distribution of buprenorphine that is used for the treatment of opioid addiction, child abuse and neglect, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The incidents occurred on July 3.

In other drug-related cases, 22-year-old Jorge Alejandr Manzano Garcia, of Monaghan Drive in Herndon, Virginia, was indicted on a count of obtaining a prescription drug by fraud on Feb. 3, 2023. Thirty-one-year-old Ray Thomas Fitchett Jr., of Pearl Drive in New Church, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on July 14, 2023. Forty-year-old James Bivens, of Tull Circle in New Church, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on May 11, 2023. And 40-year-old Torrey Jamell Duffy of Holly Ridge Road in Melfa, was indicted on a count of cocaine possession on June 5, 2023.