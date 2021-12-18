Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Debbie Thomas on 30 years of service. Debbie began her career with the Bank

in December of 1991 in Centreville, MD. During this time, she has held positions such as Loan Clerk, Teller, Head Teller, Loan Processor and currently, Loan Service Representative.

In her current role, Debbie provides support related to loan accounts which include processing loan credit card payments,

completing account maintenance, conducting account research, and responding to inquiries regarding loans. “I try to be supportive

and helpful in any way I can,” explains Debbie regarding her daily duties.

“Debbie’s dedicated work ethic is to be celebrated on this monumental milestone. Her endless contribution to the team’s

success is valued and appreciated by her co-workers and management. It is a pleasure working with her and we are thankful for her

30 years of service,” explains Jamie Dulin, Senior Loan Operations Officer at Shore United Bank.

Debbie really enjoys her job at Shore United Bank. “I like that my job is always busy, and it keeps me on my toes. I also enjoy

the people I work with,” says Debbie.

As a mother of two and a grandmother of three, Debbie resides in Chestertown and likes to spend her free time reading with

her grandchildren.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com.

.