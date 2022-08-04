NFIB State Director Julia Hammond says this weekend’s sales tax holiday on school supplies, clothes and shoes, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products is a chance for people to support small businesses rocked by the series of economic setbacks that began with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This year’s tax holiday is Aug. 5-7.

“Virginia’s tax holiday is meant to help individuals and families, but it’s also going to help Main Street businesses,” Hammond said.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for Virginia’s small businesses, starting with the pandemic and continuing with inflation and supply chain disruptions,” Hammond said. “Small businesses are hanging in there, but it hasn’t been easy.

“By shopping local and shopping small, we can help support the independent and family-run businesses that continue to provide the goods and services their customers need and support their communities despite the obstacles,” she said.

Small business owners surveyed for NFIB’s latest Small Business Economic Trends report ranked inflation as the No. 1 issue affecting their business, followed by quality of labor.

The National Federation of Independent Business is the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. To learn more about Virginia’s sales tax holiday, visit https://www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

.