Eastern Shore Health District Confirms a Positive Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

(Northampton County, Va.) – The Eastern Shore Health District announced that another resident of the Eastern Shore has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This case, a female in her 20s, marks the third known case on the Eastern Shore Health District. She had recently traveled from another country with known community transmission. The Eastern Shore Health District is currently conducting a thorough investigation of the case and any potential exposures.

“Social distancing continues to be our best weapon to combat the spread of this virus. While we anticipate the case count to grow, limiting exposure to others as much as possible is vital,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. The health department continues to conduct surveillance and investigation of any future potential cases. In order to control COVID-19, it is very important for all to follow the health department recommendations.

Most patients with COVID-19 have only mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe symptoms, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Stay home when you are sick.

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.

Residents should call 757-787-5880 with questions about the novel coronavirus situation.

Note: This case is not at this time, included in the totals posted on the VDH website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

.