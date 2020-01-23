According to Chief Angelo DiMartino of the Exmore Police Department, an alarm was received at 12:10 a.m. on January 15 there had been a breaking and entering at Rommel’s Ace Hardware in Exmore. Officer Parks of the Exmore Police arrived at the scene and found that the glass in the front door of the store had been broken. After clearing the store it was discovered by the manager that two firearms had been stolen. The case is still being worked by the Exmore Police Department with the assistance of the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

DiMartino asks that if anyone has any knowledge of the burglary to contact the Exmore Police Department.

