Do you love a good oyster? Do you know the science behind the slurp? After disease nearly wiped out the Chesapeake Bay’s oyster fishery, a research team at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science spearheaded the extraordinary revival of the industry by developing fast-growing, disease-resistant oyster strains, and working with industry to develop aquaculture. Now Virginia is #1 for production of the tasty Crassostrea virginica – the Eastern oyster. As part of our month-long OYSTOBER celebration, invite you to join us for a special event in Wachapreague as our scientists highlight the ground-breaking research and industry partnerships taking place at VIMS that are helping oyster aquaculture in Virginia produce the perfect dinner table oyster. Arrive at 6:30 PM to place your dinner and drink order, listen to a short presentation at 7:00, then talk with our scientists over dinner. Registration is required and space is limited. Attendees will be responsible for their own dinner bill.

