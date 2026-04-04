The Revolutionary Shore: Shore defenses advance as Easter sermon sparks Baptist movement on Shore

By Kellee Blake

April 4, 1776

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

The Virginia Legislature hurried to conclude business before the upcoming Easter weekend. Among the work at hand were two actions for defense of the Shore. First, in response to complaints about British incursions, lawmakers resolved that the Northampton County Committee should build or purchase and fit out two small armed vessels for coastal protection. It was a start as Virginia hoped to establish a meaningful naval force.

Next, previously approved military commissions were issued to company captains and subordinate officers from the Accomack and Northampton District. Specifically listed were Captain Levin Joynes, Captain Thomas Davis, Captain Thomas Snead, and Captain John Cropper.

Meanwhile, to the Shore came one of the most consequential visitors in the peninsula’s history. Thirty-three-year-old itinerant Baptist minister Elijah Baker prepared to sail from the Western Shore for Old Plantation Creek. The excitement of Easter morning was not lost on Baker as he landed and made his way east toward the Magothy Bay Anglican Church. When it became obvious the usual clergyman was absent, Baker invited everyone to hear him preach the Good News on grounds nearby. Would anyone listen to this dissenter against the established church?

Some scoffed and others feared chastisement from church officials, but a sizable and meaningful crowd assembled that Easter morning. Accounts differ as to whether Baker stood atop a stone, tree stump, sat on a horse, etc., but he obviously made a distinct impression as he evangelized without the customary liturgy. Sturdy seeds of the Baptist movement were planted on the Shore that morning and nothing, certainly not the established church, could wholly stop the crusade of Elijah Baker and the Holy Spirit!

Look for more about Baker in future installments of The Revolutionary Shore and join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. America’s 250th Anniversary is here!