The Revolutionary Shore January 4, 1774

Junius Brutus Stears 1849 recreation of the George Washington/Martha Dandridge Custis wedding (1759). John Parke Custis is on the lap of the older gentleman seated right. The Stears is in the public domain.
By Kellee Blake
On this very day, 250 years ago . . .
As news of the drama at Boston Harbor trickled southward, Eastern Shore land heir John Parke
“Jack” Custis readied to marry. The nineteen-year-old Custis had often distressed his mother and
stepfather, Martha and George Washington, but he was steadfast for fifteen-year-old Eleanor
“Nelly” Calvert of Maryland. Washington wanted Custis to finish his Kings College (Columbia)
studies before the marriage, but even Washington could not resist the supplications of the young
man, family members, and especially Martha who wished her son nearer. Martha’s daughter
Patsy had died just months before.
George Washington gifted his stepson twenty-four British pounds “for [his] wedding cloaths”
and joined the February marriage festivities at the Calvert’s Mount Airy mansion. The joining of
Custis and Calvert wealth in lands, goods, and enslaved workers allowed the young couple the
most comfortable of colonial lives.
For several reasons, including Martha Washington’s concerns, Jack Custis did not enter
Continental service when war commenced. He proclaimed himself a “true Friend to the
Independency of America” and represented Fairfax County in the Virginia House of Delegates
from 1778-1781. In 1778 Custis claimed his Eastern Shore property “from mismanagement has
not, I believe, cleared me for the last three years fifty pound per annum.” By then he was
securing the northern Virginia acres that would become the Arlington Estate—ultimately
Arlington National Cemetery–named for his family’s ancestral Eastern Shore home.
In September 1781 John Parke Custis joined Washington as aide-de-camp during the siege of
Yorktown. The victorious surrender of Lord Cornwallis did not stop the greater scourge of
“camp fever” (typhus) and smallpox raging through the assembled humanity. Despite the best
care available, the twenty-six-year-old succumbed on November 5, 1781. He left a young widow
and four children aged five and under. His two youngest children were raised by George and
Martha Washington.
Custis’ legacy is complicated and he is perhaps too quickly dismissed as the “bad boy” in studies
of his family. He was not the scholar or businessman Washington wished him to be, but his
writings reveal much about the home front of war and the complexities of owning property in
human life. John Parke Custis’ extraordinary witness in the crucible of nation building demands
a fuller telling. On this this day 250 years ago, though, he was just a teenager in love.
Join WESR on the 4 th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War
for Independence. Get ready for the Revolutionary Shore!