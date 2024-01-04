The Revolutionary Shore January 4, 1774

Junius Brutus Stears 1849 recreation of the George Washington/Martha Dandridge Custis wedding (1759). John Parke Custis is on the lap of the older gentleman seated right. The Stears is in the public domain.

By Kellee Blake

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

As news of the drama at Boston Harbor trickled southward, Eastern Shore land heir John Parke

“Jack” Custis readied to marry. The nineteen-year-old Custis had often distressed his mother and

stepfather, Martha and George Washington, but he was steadfast for fifteen-year-old Eleanor

“Nelly” Calvert of Maryland. Washington wanted Custis to finish his Kings College (Columbia)

studies before the marriage, but even Washington could not resist the supplications of the young

man, family members, and especially Martha who wished her son nearer. Martha’s daughter

Patsy had died just months before.

George Washington gifted his stepson twenty-four British pounds “for [his] wedding cloaths”

and joined the February marriage festivities at the Calvert’s Mount Airy mansion. The joining of

Custis and Calvert wealth in lands, goods, and enslaved workers allowed the young couple the

most comfortable of colonial lives.

For several reasons, including Martha Washington’s concerns, Jack Custis did not enter

Continental service when war commenced. He proclaimed himself a “true Friend to the

Independency of America” and represented Fairfax County in the Virginia House of Delegates

from 1778-1781. In 1778 Custis claimed his Eastern Shore property “from mismanagement has

not, I believe, cleared me for the last three years fifty pound per annum.” By then he was

securing the northern Virginia acres that would become the Arlington Estate—ultimately

Arlington National Cemetery–named for his family’s ancestral Eastern Shore home.

In September 1781 John Parke Custis joined Washington as aide-de-camp during the siege of

Yorktown. The victorious surrender of Lord Cornwallis did not stop the greater scourge of

“camp fever” (typhus) and smallpox raging through the assembled humanity. Despite the best

care available, the twenty-six-year-old succumbed on November 5, 1781. He left a young widow

and four children aged five and under. His two youngest children were raised by George and

Martha Washington.

Custis’ legacy is complicated and he is perhaps too quickly dismissed as the “bad boy” in studies

of his family. He was not the scholar or businessman Washington wished him to be, but his

writings reveal much about the home front of war and the complexities of owning property in

human life. John Parke Custis’ extraordinary witness in the crucible of nation building demands

a fuller telling. On this this day 250 years ago, though, he was just a teenager in love.

Join WESR on the 4 th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War

for Independence. Get ready for the Revolutionary Shore!