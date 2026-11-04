THE REVOLUTIONARY SHORE – Election Intrigue

By Kellee Blake

November 4, 1776

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

Delegate James Henry of Accomack could barely enjoy the fall beauty surrounding him. Henry was deeply unhappy to learn that some presumed Accomack allies had spoken out against him in the recent legislative elections. Among them was Private James Bonnewell, the son of Henry’s beloved late friend John Bonnewell. Though James Henry was victorious in the election, he was determined to make his great displeasure known.

The politician sent a chafing letter to Private Bonnewell reminding the young man that Henry’s previous generosity and deep family friendship “entitled” him to Bonnewell’s vote. Henry also seemed stunned that James could be so influenced by the negative views and “prejudices” of his captain, presumably the 9th Virginia Regiment’s Captain Levin Joynes. Rather than be chastised, Private James Bonnewell forwarded Henry’s letter to the Virginia Gazette “for the amusement of the publick.”

Upon learning that his letter would be published, the politician raced to send a letter of clarification to the Gazette. In it, Henry explained that the “officer who commanded the detachment” had publicly affronted him and that Private Bonnewell had warmly supported the affront and was “with difficulty restrained from insulting me [Henry] on the day of election.” James Henry denied having an expectation of Bonneville’s vote, but wanted the young man to know how ungenerous it was for him to give insult to a man who had been such a family friend.

The new delegate also encouraged Virginia Gazette readers to ask themselves why Bonnewell and others would send the personal letter to the press. It was plain to Henry that his political enemies were trying to ruin his reputation and “raise suspicions” of him in Williamsburg and on the Shore. Though Henry would prevail and be elected again, the political intrigues of the Shore in this war had only just begun.

Join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. America’s 250th Anniversary is here!