THE REVOLUTIONARY SHORE – Celebrate the Semiquincentennial 1776 – 2026

Pictured: Old Colony House, Newport, Rhode Island, site of many General Assembly meetings.

By Kellee Blake

May 4, 1776

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

Rhode Island boldly renounced its allegiance to the authority of King George III. The seafront colony possessed two of the most lucrative ports in colonial America—Providence and Newport. Like the Shore, Rhode Island’s trade was much complicated by changed British taxations and recent privateering raids. The Rhode Island Act of Renunciation (May 1776) accused the King of outright tyranny and of breaking trust with their longstanding agreements:

Whereas George, the Third, King of Britain, forgetting his dignity, regardless of the Compact most solemnly entered into ratified and confirmed to the inhabitants of this colony by his illustrious ancestors–and till of late fully recognized by him and entirely departing from the duties and character of a good king–instead of protecting is endeavoring to destroy the good people of this colony, and of all the united colonies by sending fleets and armies to America to confiscate our property and to spread fire, sword and desolation throughout our country in order to compel us to submit to the debasing and detestable tyranny.

The courageous actions of Rhode Island and other colonies helped propel the Independence movement to a crescendo that would not be silenced or stopped. In Virginia, a Fifth Convention met at the Capitol in Williamsburg on May 6 with the goal of declaring independence and choosing delegates to Congress. Even as the representatives in Williamsburg deliberated, British vessels plied the waters of Chincoteague Inlet, captured vessels, and landed soldiers on an “island called Wallops.” The days for discussion would soon be at an end.

Look for a special May 18 edition of The Revolutionary Shore and join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. America’s 250th Anniversary is here!