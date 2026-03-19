THE REVOLUTIONARY SHORE: Bullets fly on Cherrystone Creek

Pictured: Return of William Henry’s Company (Kent County) in Northampton, March 1776, Maryland State Archives

By Kellee Blake

March 19, 1776

On this very day, 250 years ago . . .

British and Patriot forces faced each other at Cherrystone Creek. The game of cat and mouse on the water was constant, but this day the British cat had a Patriot mouse under its paw in Shore waters.

British Captain Andrew Snape Hamond in Norfolk encouraged his Royal Navy officers to use “every means” to “annoy and destroy the Rebels” and to treat Patriot Virginians as an “enemy in time of open war.” They did. His Majesty’s smaller vessels were especially busy on the waters near Cherrystone Creek seizing local craft and cargo. They often burned what they could not carry away.

Both Congress and the Virginia Legislature were aware of these and other challenges to the Shore but had no immediate relief. Two Eastern Shore of Maryland “minute” companies came down to help in mid-February: Captain William Henry’s Company from Kent County and Captain James Kent’s Company from Queen Anne County. They joined local militia and some from the 9th Virginia Regiment in policing the Shore’s Chesapeake and Atlantic shores.

At the end of February, Baltimore based Captain Thomas Kell was sailing southward in his schooner Dolphin with goods bound for Martinique. As Kell neared the Capes, a British tender and rowboats pressed toward Dolphin in quick pursuit. They failed to seize her, but the experienced captain knew he was in great jeopardy.

Kell pulled Dolphin into Cherrystone Creek and then up to Cherrystone Harbor for respite and recalculation. He saw no way of getting past the tenders and was certain such an attempt would be “attended with fatal consequences to suffer such a valuable cargo to fall into the hand of the enemy.” He asked the Northampton County Committee of Safety what he should do.

On March 4, the tender came up the creek but went aground well before nearing the target. The tender tried again on March 18. The tender seized the Dolphin, hove the schooner’s anchor, and tried to sail her out. This time, Dolphin went aground in the harbor. The British decided to plunder her instead and took salt, fresh provisions, cordage, cabin furniture, etc., then left Dolphin in place and went towards the creek’s entrance as night fell.

Back at the Northampton Courthouse, the gathered soldiers and locals knew that action could wait no longer. Not only were they vulnerable to this tender but to the many others preying nearby. The combined Maryland/Virginia force set up “sentinels along the bay shore” and worked hard to “heave up” a respectable entrenchment on the shore nearest Captain Kell’s stranded schooner.

The morning light of March 19, 1776, revealed the British tender was well back on her way. The tender confidently weighed anchor near Dolphin and again prepared to seize her. Few men on the waiting on shore had combat experience, but they were just as determined Dolphin would not be captured. A rapid volley of bullets came whizzing from the shore. The British blasted back. Another fresh crack of gunfire came at the enemy; the Shoremen were serious. Back and forth it went for nearly an hour before the cat gave in and skulked back to the Bay. “We obliged the tender to retreat without carrying out the schooner” said the refined report of Captains Kent and Henry to the Maryland Committee of Safety.

It seems Dolphin stayed in Cherrystone until May when she was loaded with flour under a new captain, Duncan Hill, who was eager to sail. The Northampton Committee of Safety thought “there was a possibility (tho’ very little probability) of [Captain Hill] escaping the tenders.” By then, the Shoremen were mounting their own unique defense plan and they wanted vessels of their own.

Join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. America’s 250th Anniversary is here!