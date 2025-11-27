The Interim Gaming Hall Donates $92,000 to Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Pictured from L to R: Kevin Krigsvold, citizen of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Melissa Smith, Chief Development Officer of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Christopher Tan, President & CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Ron Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of The Interim Gaming Hall.

Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe today presented a donation of $92,297.77 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The contribution, generated from proceeds of two days of play at the newly opened The Interim Gaming Hall in Norfolk, represents a significant investment in fighting food insecurity across the Hampton Roads region. Since 2020, the Pamunkey Tribe and Boyd Gaming have donated more than $1 million to local food pantries and meal distribution programs in the region.

The ceremonial check presentation took place at The Interim Gaming Hall, bringing together leadership from Boyd Gaming, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, and the Foodbank to celebrate this milestone partnership. All gaming proceeds generated on November 5th and 7th – the first two days of gaming at The Interim – were donated to the Foodbank.

Ron Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of The Interim Gaming Hall, said: “We are honored to make this contribution to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Food insecurity is a pressing challenge for too many families, and the Foodbank is working hard to ensure that fewer local residents are going to bed hungry. Supporting organizations that directly impact the lives of our neighbors is at the heart of who we are, and we’re honored to help the Foodbank continue its vital mission.”

Kevin Krigsvold, a citizen of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe Gaming Authority, emphasized the shared values driving this partnership. “Food insecurity is an issue important to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and we’ve focused our community philanthropic efforts around fighting hunger. This donation is an extension of that effort and we’re proud to partner alongside organizations like the Foodbank that make a real difference in people’s lives every day.”

Christopher Tan, President & CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, expressed gratitude for the substantial gift. “This generous donation of more than $92,000 will have an immediate and profound impact on our ability to serve families facing hunger throughout our region. We are deeply grateful to Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for their commitment to our community and the timing of this donation is exactly when we need more resources to help us meet the needs of the community as we head into the holiday season when families’ budgets are often stretched and having enough food becomes even more of a challenge.”