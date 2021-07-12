By Linda Cicoira

One of the victims of the tragic shooting that ended with two deaths last weekend at Deep Creek talked Thursday to a Shore Daily News reporter about the loss of her loving stepmother, Brenda Barnes, of Exmore.

“This all happened at my home,” Christina Green said. “It was a surprise birthday party for my nephew.”

“If you could see the videos and the photos right before all of this happened,” said Green. “I bought … the world’s hottest candy bar. Everyone tried it … we were all just goofing off and having fun. In a matter of minutes, all this hell broke loose. How can it go from having fun and laughing and joking to killing?” she asked herself.

Thirty-four-year-old Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr., of Main Street in Exmore, was charged on July 4, with the second-degree murder of his mother, 75-year-old Brenda Barnes, with whom he lived, and 53-year-old Dean Reid, of Parksley. He was also charged with attempting to murder his half-sister, Green, and three counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

“I lost my second mom,” said Green. “A woman who wouldn’t hurt a fly. A woman who would help anyone anyway she could … I spent nearly every holiday with this woman since I can remember. She’s was such a kind-hearted person, just like Dean.”

Brenda Barnes was known for her cooking. She had been a “cafeteria lady” at Willis Wharf school and a cook for the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Fellow members of the Maranatha Baptist Church, in Exmore, knew her as “Biscuit Lady.” Brenda Barnes worked in nursing homes and in home healthcare, Green said.

“I’ve known you since I was a little kid,” Green said in a Facebook post directed to her stepmother. “You stepped up and helped dad raise the four of us.. You were not just there for your family, but also your insane amount of friends. Things will never be the same without you. I’ll never get another text from you. Family and holiday dinners will never be the same without you … I’ll miss your jokes and your wacky sense of humor … I’ll miss your positive outlook on everything and our late-night talks … Your memory will live on in us all … I’ll miss you dearly and I’ll always love you.”