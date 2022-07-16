Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) is offering an unforgettable historical novel during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From July 13 – 27, 2022, local book lovers can read or listen to Audrey Blake’s The Girl in His Shadow eBook and eAudiobook for free on the ESPL’s Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion

The Girl in His Shadow takes place in London in 1845. Raised by surgeon Dr. Horace Croft after losing her parents, Nora Beady knows little about conventional life and much about suturing and anatomical illustrations of dissections. Women face dire consequences if caught practicing medicine, but in Croft’s private clinic Nora is his most trusted—and secret—assistant, until the new surgical resident Dr. Daniel Gibson arrives. To protect Dr. Croft and his practice, Nora must learn to play a new and uncomfortable role—that of a proper young lady. When she makes a discovery that could change the field forever, Nora faces an impossible choice: remain invisible and let the men around her take credit for her work, or step into the light—even if it means being destroyed by her own legacy.

The Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. The Girl in His Shadow can be read for free on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

ESPL readers can join Big Library Read by visiting https://espl.org/how-do-i/audiobooks-and-ebooks/ to download the Libby app on their desktop or mobile device. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires an ESPL library card to get started. Apply for a library card online at espl.org, or visit an ESPL location to apply in person. Contact Eastern Shore Public Library with any questions about this program at (757) 787-3400 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

.