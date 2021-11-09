Page-turning thriller “Five Total Strangers” eBook and audiobook now available for reading and discussion with global audience

Local book lovers can join thousands of readers around the world in reading a page-turning suspense thriller eBook during the Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From November 1 to 15, patrons of the Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) can borrow and read copies of this fall’s bestselling young adult title selection, Natalie D. Richards’s Five Total Strangers, with no waitlists or holds. The book download is available for free using the Libby app and the ESPL library card number. Readers can then discuss online or attend a live author interview on November 8th (registration required) at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/

In Five Total Strangers, Mira needs to get home for the holidays. Badly. But when an incoming blizzard results in a canceled connecting flight, it looks like she might get stuck at the airport indefinitely. And then Harper, Mira’s glamorous seatmate from her initial flight, offers her a ride. Harper and her three friends can drop Mira off on their way home. But as they set off, Mira realizes her fellow travelers are all total strangers. And every one of them is hiding something. Soon, roads go from slippery to terrifying. People’s belongings are mysteriously disappearing. Someone in the car is clearly lying, and may even be sabotaging the trip—but why? And can Mira make it home alive, or will this nightmare drive turn fatal?

The Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. Five Total Strangers can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

ESPL readers can follow Mira on her harrowing journey by visiting https://espl.org/how-do-i/audiobooks-and-ebooks/ to download the Libby app on their desktop or mobile device. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires an ESPL library card to get started. Apply for a library card online at https://esplva.booksys.net/opac/espl/#menuHome, or visit an ESPL location to apply in person. Contact the ESPL with any questions about this program at (757)787-3400 between 10 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

