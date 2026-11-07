By Linda Cicoira

Ready or not, the countdown has begun. Halloween decorations have been marked down. Thanksgiving turkeys are on display, and Christmas is six weeks and six days away.

That’s right! The birth of Jesus Christ will be celebrated in 48 sleeps! Local stores are brimming with decorations and gift ideas. Holiday websites are bursting with reminders and prep tips. And there will be nativities galore. Yippee!

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 26 this year. Three cheers for the feeding extravaganza. It is less than three weeks away.

Before that, Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, the official U.S. federal holiday observed annually to honor all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Thanks to all for their service.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is on Nov. 27 and kicks off the spending frenzy. The start of the Advent season is on Sunday, Nov. 29. Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of the Lights, is early this year and will go for eight days starting at sundown on Friday, Dec. 4. And Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture and will be celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

People have been counting the days until Christmas with great anticipation since the 19th century, when Advent calendars became popular. I love the ones with little drawers for each day that hold chocolate candy or another treat. It’s a fun planning tool that reminds you to buy presents for loved ones, wrap them, and organize holiday events, parties, or dinners as deadlines approach.

This year, Christmas lands on a Friday, which means there will be two sets of three- or four-day weekends when the eves and New Year’s Day are included. School closings will add to the commotion compared to years when Dec. 25th has fallen midweek.

Santa Claus will need to be seen before then, or letters to him will need to be written and sent. Those going out of town to visit family and friends should probably be making their travel arrangements. And, of course, church services will take precedence for many Eastern Shore residents.

Yes! Accomack and Northampton residents are about to get very busy.

Please don’t forget those who aren’t so fortunate. Thanksgiving dinners have been provided at several locations for those who can’t afford a big meal or would otherwise be alone for Turkey Day.

The Annual Parksley Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Inc. on Dunne Avenue. The Greater Parksley Association and the Eastern Shore Railroad Museum will host the take-out event. Volunteers usually begin helping with preparations the day before or that morning.

Teaguer’s Pub is the most well-known local hub for completely free, sit-down holiday community meals on Chincoteague Island. The local favorite famously opens its doors to feed the entire town for free on Thanksgiving Night and hosts a free Christmas Day buffet. Beyond traditional restaurant dinners, several churches and community non-profits step up during the holiday season to provide hot meals, luncheons, and grocery baskets to ensure no neighbor goes hungry.

The annual Chincoteague Luncheon will offer a festive community gathering from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Island Community House on Mumford Street.

Several organizations in and around Exmore offer free hot meals, community feasts, and holiday grocery distributions to help families celebrate the season in addition to the local Food Bank.

For local children, thankfully, some collect gifts and run toy drives around Christmastime. Accomack and Northampton sheriff’s offices usually do that, and so do many church and civic organizations. Please remember to help however you can.

Don’t forget older folks or those with no family to gather around for Christmas. It can be a very lonely time for many people. If you guess that your neighbor or a friend will be home alone, invite them over for festivities!

They will appreciate it, and you will enjoy their company.