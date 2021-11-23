The Eastern Shore is set to experience winter like weather for the first part of Thanksgiving week.

Today the temperature will only reach the low 40s with wind chills in the low 30s.

Tonight there will be a freeze with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will remain cold with highs in the upper 40s but winds tapering off.

Thanksgiving Day will offer some relief with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will bring a chance of showers with highs in the low 50s but on Saturday the high temperatures will drop back into the 40s which is where they will stay through the rest of the weekend.

