The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled sailing vessel Monday approximately two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from a good Samaritan that the 48-foot sailing vessel Irish Tango was sailing erratically and impeding oncoming traffic in Thimble Shoal Channel two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The sailing vessel then proceeded to cross back and forth across the bow of a container ship. They did not respond to communication attempts made by the Coast Guard, Virginia pilots, or the container ship.

A Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium responded and towed the Irish Tango to Little Creek. The vessel had been on the sea for the last 48 hours with an inoperable autopilot system and were set off track due to weather.

“This crew was lucky,” said Petty Officer 1st class Michael Anderson, Station Little Creek coxswain on duty. “Fatigue can be just as dangerous as any storm or hazard to navigation. On the water things don’t often go like you planned, so always have a back-up plan.”

The Irish Tango and its crew were taken to Cobbs Marina where they were examined by EMS with no reported injuries.

