The ANPC’s 2026 Laugh for Life Banquet raises over $100,000

October 6, 2026
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The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center (ANPC) is excited to announce that its 2026 Laugh for Life Fundraising Banquet has raised more than $100,000  in support of the Center’s outreach.

The success of the event reflects the exceptional generosity of supporters throughout the Eastern Shore. The ANPC is deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the event possible.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude. God has been incredibly faithful, and we give Him all the glory for His provision and favor. The generosity our Eastern Shore community has been extraordinary, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who invests in the mission of the Pregnancy Center.” Says Linda Baylis Spence, Executive Director.

Funds raised through Laugh for Life help the ANPC continue providing free pregnancy and parenting services, education, material assistance, support programs, ultrasounds, and other resources for women, men, babies, and families throughout Accomack and Northampton counties.

The ANPC extends its sincere appreciation to their supporters for helping make the 2026 Laugh for Life Banquet a record-setting success.

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