The Chincoteague Seafood Festival is the perfect way to spend a spring day on Chincoteague Island.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 6, the festival offers fresh, local seafood and will include exciting offerings and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge on little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters and strips, single fried oysters, fried fish, shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread.

Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment.

Shop to your hearts content in the Arts and Crafts tent featuring handmade creations from area artisans. An Extravaganza Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival. There will also be a variety of souvenirs available for purchase.

For more information about this year’s Seafood Fest, visit the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce’s website.