Thanksgiving Weekend Events on Chincoteague

Traditional highlights of Thanksgiving weekend begin on Friday evening on Chincoteague, November 24th, when “Christmas Manor Comes to Life”, followed by a performing concert by Robert Lighthouse at Island Theatre. Begin your Saturday with the Holly Day Market at 6309 Church Street sponsored by Chincoteague Cultural Alliance. Support Small Business Saturday on November 25th by shopping both in person and online with your favorite local businesses for that perfect Chincoteague gift or gift card. Climb to the top of Assateague Lighthouse on the last official open day for 2023. Explore working artist studios on the 21st Annual Eastern Shore of Virginia Artisans Guild Tour on November 24th & 25th. Join in the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Robert N. Reed Downtown Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. on November 25th sponsored by Historic Main Street Merchants Association. Special appearances by the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and Santa top the lineup! End your day with a fabulous meal at one of our casual dining restaurants. What better way to truly get in the Holiday spirit than a “free” viewing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Island Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy Friday and Saturday night movies through November in this beautiful Art Deco movie house built in 1947!