Emergency crews have conducted evacuations and rescues on Chincoteague and responded to electrical equipment fires as Thanksgiving coastal flooding keeps the island’s causeway closed. In Wachapreague, Mayor Charles Elliott has declared a local emergency.

The local reports show significant flooding continuing even as the coastal storm begins moving north and forecasters anticipate gradually improving wind and rain conditions Thursday afternoon.

In a 12:45 p.m. update, Chincoteague officials said the morning high tide crested at 6.75 feet. Another high tide is expected around 8 p.m., with a predicted height of 5.1 feet and additional flooding anticipated.

The town did not specify the reference datum for those measurements. They should not be interpreted as the depth of water over roads or normally dry land.

The Chincoteague Causeway remains closed. Town officials are working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine when it can reopen, but no reopening time was available.

A&N Electric Cooperative has shut off electrical service from Beebe Road south because of flooding and electrical safety concerns. There is no estimated restoration time.

Chincoteague’s Emergency Operations Center remains activated. Emergency personnel have conducted several evacuations and rescues and responded to multiple electrical equipment fires associated with flooding. Officials cautioned that flooded roads could delay emergency responses.

The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge is closed until further notice.

In Wachapreague, Elliott announced a local emergency because of flooding, severe weather and threats to public safety. Town officials are monitoring conditions and coordinating emergency response measures.

The notice did not provide a measured peak water level or confirm record flooding. Earlier National Weather Service forecasts identified Wachapreague as a location where water levels could exceed the station’s historical maximum.

Across Accomack and Northampton counties, coastal flooding remains a concern after the heaviest rain ends. Both counties remain under a Coastal Flood Warning until 5 a.m. Friday, covering additional high tides.

The Weather Service’s midday update placed the storm’s low-pressure center near the Virginia–North Carolina border, moving north toward Richmond. Winds had diminished in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, while strong northeast winds continued farther north near Salisbury.

Rain is expected to end from south to north through approximately 4–5 p.m. Winds should ease briefly late Thursday afternoon before strengthening again from the south-southwest Thursday night into Friday.

The High Wind Warning for both Shore counties continues until 7 p.m. Thursday. The Flood Watch remains in effect until 4 p.m., and the High Surf Advisory continues until 1 p.m. Friday.

Marine conditions remain dangerous. Lower Chesapeake Bay waters have transitioned to Gale Warnings, while Atlantic waters off Accomack and Northampton remain under a Storm Warning until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hazardous seas could persist into Saturday.

Chincoteague officials urged residents and visitors to remain in safe locations, avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for additional flooding tonight. Both towns warned against driving or walking through floodwater.

Residents should stay away from downed power lines and submerged electrical equipment and call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.