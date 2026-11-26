Eastern Shore Hit Hard by Coastal Flooding and High Winds

The Eastern Shore was battered by powerful winds, heavy rain and major coastal flooding today, with reports of some of the worst flooding longtime residents could remember.

The flooding was particularly severe in several waterfront communities.

A listener at the end of Wishart’s Point Road reported that the water was extremely high, warning people not to drive down to the end of the road. The location has traditionally been a popular vantage point for people wanting to watch storms, but she said the flooding was the worst she had seen there in 40 years.

In Wachapreague, one longtime resident called to report what he described as catastrophic flooding, saying he had never seen anything like it in his 80 years living in the community.

Randy Lewis also reported that floodwaters along the town’s waterfront had risen dramatically. He said the water was not just above his hip boots, but had risen over his head, with waves approaching the second-floor windows of his home.

Another listener reported that the tide had risen approximately a foot in just 30 minutes.

Widespread power outages left over 6000 local residents without power throughout the morning.

There were also reports of wind damage. A caller said the roof had blown off a house in Accomac, allowing rain to pour into the home.

Further south, in Oyster, firefighters were reportedly using a front-end loader to evacuate residents as floodwaters engulfed the village.

And in another report of storm damage, a tree estimated to be 50 feet tall fell across Smith’s Beach Road.

Fallen trees had been a continuing problem throughout the night, according to the Accomack County 911 report issued at six o’clock this morning.

Rain totals ranged from 2 inches in upper Accomack County to over four inches in lower Northampton.

The reports from across the Shore painted a picture of an exceptionally dangerous storm, with rising water, powerful winds and flooding affecting communities from the northern part of the county to the southern end of the Eastern Shore.

Residents were urged to stay away from flooded roads and waterfront areas as conditions remained dangerous.