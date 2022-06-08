By Linda Cicoira

A jury was selected and testimony began Tuesday in Accomack Circuit Court in the trial of a Delaware man accused of the 2019 sexual battery of his step-granddaughter, who lives on Chincoteague Island.

The girl was 13 years old when the alleged offense occurred and has autism. The grandfather, 66-year-old Timothy Charles Landolt, of Great Oak Drive, in Middletown, Del., frequently stayed at a cabin on the Island and was one of the girl’s caregivers, testimony disclosed.

Landolt is accused specifically of touching the girl’s breasts and genitals. A DNA test initially ruled out the defendant. Further study did not exclude him. The girl apparently told someone at school that her grandfather had touched her and police were called, testimony disclosed. The trial will continue Wednesday.

.