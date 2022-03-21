Ten individuals were indicted on felonies last week in Northampton.

Fifty-three-year-old Andrea Jo Black, of 308 Sandy Oaks Circle, in Lessburg, Fla., was indicted. on counts of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine on Nov. 1.

Thirty-four-year-old Keyon Leroy Cherry, of T.B. Road in Exmore, was indicted on Sept. 3rd counts of possessing or transporting a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, and intentionally carrying a firearm while possessing cocaine.

Fifty-six-year-old Ernest Curtis Gay, of Cheriton Drive in Cheriton, was indicted on March and October counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Thirty-six-year-old Stevie Michelle Hooten, of Indigo Road in Chesapeake, Va., was indicted of a count of possessing Adderall without a valid prescription on July 20.

Fifty-six-year-old Todd Blair Lewis, of Smith Beach Road in Eastville, was indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle worth $1,000 or more belonging to Ronald Bailey on Oct. 31, stealing a vehicle worth $1,000 or more belonging to Twin Cedar Farms on Oct. 30, larceny of property worth more than $1,000 between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 30.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Lilly, of Bell Lane in Machipongo, was indicted on three counts of uttering a forged check and attempted robbery using a deadly weapon last September.

Forty-one-year-old Randy L. Myrick, of Woodcock Circle in Cheriton, was indicted on a count of hit-and-run with more than $1,000 worth of property damage, on Nov. 13.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicolas Ryan Potts, of Nelsonia Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a June 15 count of maliciously wounding Amanda Bare, a family or household member.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyshid Rainey, of 15th Avenue in Newark, N.J., was indicted on a count of unauthorized use of a U-haul vehicle worth $1,000 or more on Aug. 25.

Shakir Ricketts, of Water’s Edge Dr. in Newport News, was indicted on a Nov. 28 count eluding police by driving 20 mph over the speed limit after being instructed to pull over, and neglect of a child under 18 in such a gross and wanton way as to show a reckless disregard for human life.