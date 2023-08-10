Temperanceville woman indicted on 47 misdemeanor counts by Accomack Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

A Temperanceville woman was indicted this week by an Accomack grand jury on 47 misdemeanor counts that included illegally obtaining money or property belonging to Royal Farms, a convenience store chain.

Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Clark, of Temperanceville Road, is accused of committing the crimes between November 2021 and March 2022.

She was indicted on a count of stealing identifying information of Austin Bagwell, 22 counts of obtaining money or property worth less than $1,000 belonging to Royal Farms, and 24 counts of computer fraud involving the store’s money or property.

In an unrelated incident, 70-year-old Donald Porter Sr., of Marsh Market Road in Hallwood, was indicted on a count of obtaining more than $1,000 by false pretense between May and August of 2020.

Brooks Pruitt, of Onancock, whose age was not available, was indicted on a count of obtaining more than $1,000 by false pretense on Nov. 8, 2020.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonte Lamar Gaskins, of Mini Road in Accomac, was indicted on a count of embezzling more than $1,000 from Dollar General, in Onley, on April 4, 2023. He told a magistrate that he took the money to help pay for his mother’s chemo treatments.