Tempranceville Man Dies in Friday Afternoon Crash

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, Friday afternoon, November 3, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m., state police responded to Route 13/Lankford Highway at Mason Road to investigate a single vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2021 Nissan Versa, Joseph Rice, was traveling southbound on Route 13, when he suddenly ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rice, 84 years of age and only occupant, died on scene as a result of his injuries. Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors. Next of kin has been notified, and the crash is still under investigation to determine if this was a result of a medical condition.