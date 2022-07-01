A Temperanceville woman who was injured in a two vehicle crash in Snow Hill Tuesday passed away from her injuries Thursday.

Emani Press, 21, was traveling southbound on Snow Hill Road, Route 12, around 5:15 PM when a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound, crossed the center lane and struck Press’ Honda.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Xavier Capra, died on the scene.

Press was transported to TidalHealth with critical injuries.

She was employed as a nurse at TidalHealth in the mother baby unit.

Officials with the Maryland State Police CRASH Team are still investigating the incident.

