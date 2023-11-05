Temperanceville man dies in Friday afternoon accident

November 4, 2023
Daily News Headlines

Friday afternoon, November 3, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to Route 13/Lankford Highway at Mason Road to investigate a single vehicle crash. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2021 Nissan Versa, Joseph Rice, was traveling southbound on Route 13, when he suddenly ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rice, 84 years of age and only occupant, died on scene as a result of his injuries. Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors. Next of kin has been notified, and the crash is still under investigation to determine if this was a result of a medical condition. 

Deceased: Joseph Rice, 84 years old, of Saxis Road, Temperanceville, Virginia. 

