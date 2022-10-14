By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbush man pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl, who was mistaken for a burglar last year.

Thirty-three-year-old Alan Dublin Rodas-Merida, of John Kane Road, made the admission in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, who agreed not to prosecute counts of possession of a firearm by a person who is not a citizen of the United States, abuse/neglect of a child, and reckless handling of a firearm in exchange for the plea.

In accordance with the agreement, Judge W. Revell Lewis III sentenced Rodas-Merida to five years in prison with all but time served suspended. The defendant had been in jail since the incident occurred on July 12, 2021.

Further details are being withheld to protect the child’s identity.