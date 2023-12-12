Teenager gets prison time

By Linda Cicoira

Jadeen (JuJu) Sherlock Wallop Jr. was a 17-year-old Northampton High School junior in February of 2022. He was mad at his older cousin for not wanting to talk or fight out their differences. The teenager also had a gun and wound up shooting his estranged cousin’s pregnant girlfriend. She was hit in the arm while holding a toddler.

Wallop, who lived on Blue Bird Road in Cape Charles, was sentenced to a total of five years and 10 months of active time in prison Monday in Northampton Circuit Court. He was convicted of shooting at an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and being a minor with a firearm. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for 10 years.

Wallop testified that the anger he was feeling about Devron Wallop led him to shoot a pistol at his cousin’s car. “He didn’t like who I hung around,” the defendant said.

The teenager was riding around with friends that day. He said he was not expecting to see his cousin in the Trehernville trailer park and denied stalking him. Jadeen Wallop admitted to getting out of the vehicle to shoot at Devron Wallop, but he denied wanting to kill him.

A bullet went through the windshield of the car and struck Qurnesha Davis in the arm. The couple had hoped to move to the development. It was Valentine’s Day and they had come there to look at a place that was for rent.

Jadeen Wallop, now 19, served nine months in the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center, where he quickly earned his GED and hoped to have other educational opportunities. But things were difficult at the center, and he was transferred to the Virginia Beach City Jail, an adult facility, where he has been for the last 11 months.

The defendant initially entered a plea bargain agreement that called for him to be treated as a serious juvenile offender. The deal involved him staying at the detention center until he was 21, at which time he would be reevaluated and possibly be released, be given a shorter sentence, or be transferred to an adult facility. It depended on his behavior.

Jadeen Wallop said the detention center was not for him. “It was back-tracking, being around that crowd,” he said. “I couldn’t stay out of trouble. It’s nothing but trouble.”

He also showed remorse. “I just wanted to apologize to Ms. Davis for my selfish actions. I let my anger get into it … I caused an innocent person to get into it.”

The young man said he eventually wanted to get a CDL license and drive a truck, which would allow him to live locally and also get away from home.

“This is very serious trouble,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III. “You will still have an opportunity to make something of your life.”

After the shooting, the couple was able to drive away for help. The suspects pursued them to Exmore. A high-speed chase involving police followed, with guns being thrown out of car windows, a crash, and three people fleeing on foot. Wallop was arrested in the car after it crashed. Authorities have linked him to the Snakes and Guerillas street gang. He has denied being a member and was not asked about it on Monday.

Then 25-year-old Malik Javron Johnson, of Exmore, was tried for his part in the crime. Johnson was sentenced to five years for possession or transportation of a gun by a felon and 15 years with all but three and a half years suspended for malicious wounding by a mob, for a total of eight years and six months to serve.