Accomack School Board Votes to Accept the personnel list with exception of Athletic Directors

More than 20 people, including those who submitted comments by email, spoke in support of Chincoteague Combined School Athletic Director Jimmy Bloxom during Tuesday night’s Accomack County School Board meeting.

All of the speakers opposed eliminating Bloxom from consideration for the newly created, full-time athletic director position.

A common theme was that Bloxom’s years of experience as an athletic director and coach should outweigh the fact that he does not have a bachelor’s degree, which was added to the qualifications for the new position after Bloxom was interviewed.

Several of the speakers were former and current students, who said Bloxom had been an important influence in their lives. Parents and members of the school’s athletic booster organization also spoke in his support.

Following the public comments, School Board member Jesse Spidel, who represents Chincoteague, made a motion to immediately hire Bloxom as the school’s athletic director.

However, the board’s legal adviser said the motion could not be considered because Virginia law does not allow a meeting agenda to be amended after the meeting has begun. The board had already approved its agenda at the start of Tuesday night’s meeting.

Spidel then withdrew his motion.

The matter was brought up again late in the evening following the closed session of the board. It voted to approve the personnel list with the exception of the athletic directors positions. So the case isn’t closed yet and could be revisited. No mention was made of a timeline or what the next step is in the process.