Wendy Dawn Taylor has officially been charged with several felonies in relation to an incident that resulted in the death of a local musician.

On December 4, 2021, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Field Office, responded to a request by the New Church Fire Department in Accomack County to investigate a suspicious fire with a deceased victim located in the residence. Once agents arrived at the residence, it was noted that the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and a deep laceration to the neck.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with this incident on December 6, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, Gary J. Fleig, Sr., was charged for his role in the homicide.

On May 16, 2022, in consultation with the Accomack County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Spencer Morgan, warrants were obtained for an accomplice based on the results of the continuing investigation. Taylor, 46 years of age of New Church, and spouse of Gary Fleig Sr., has been charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, arson of an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering with intent to commit a violent felony, and robbery.

Ms. Taylor is currently incarcerated in Worcester County, Maryland for her involvement in another criminal activity within their jurisdiction.

Currently the criminal investigation is on-going.

