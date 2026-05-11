Taylor Bank to Accept Applications for Good Fund Grants

Taylor Bank has opened applications for its 2026 For Good Fund grant program, offering financial support to nonprofit organizations serving communities across its footprint, including Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The program, now in its third year, is designed to support organizations that provide community development services benefiting low- and moderate-income residents. Funding is made possible through Taylor Bank’s For Good Checking Account, which directs a portion of debit card transaction revenue toward the grant pool.

Bank officials say approximately $15,000 will be distributed during the 2026 cycle, with individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

“Celebrating its third year, the For Good Fund continues to be a meaningful expression of Taylor Bank’s dedication to strengthening our communities,” said Peyton Goslee, Market Branch Manager and Relationship Officer and chair of the bank’s Giving Committee. “Together with our broader giving and scholarship efforts, this fund gives us the opportunity to invest directly in inspiring initiatives that create lasting impact for the people and places we’re proud to serve.”

Grant funding will focus on three primary areas of need: basic human services, workforce development and education, and neighborhood development. Eligible projects may include programs that provide food assistance, housing support, financial literacy education, job training, and community revitalization efforts.

To qualify, applicants must be nonprofit organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and in good standing. Organizations must also serve communities within the bank’s assessment areas, including Accomack County and Northampton County, as well as parts of Delaware and Maryland.

Applications are due by June 1, 2026. Bank officials encourage eligible organizations to apply and note that priority will be given to programs that deliver financial or financial-related community development services.

More information about the program and application process is available on Taylor Bank’s website or by contacting the bank directly.