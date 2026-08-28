Taylor Bank 2026 For Good Fund Awards Grant to Support Project FUEL Academy

Taylor Bank has awarded the Community Development Training Center a 2026 For Good Fund grant to support a new youth program focused on financial literacy, leadership and career development on the Eastern Shore.

The grant will help fund Project FUEL Academy — Financial Understanding, Entrepreneurship and Leadership for Youth — an eight-week program for children ages 8 to 14.

Taylor Bank’s annual For Good Fund supports nonprofit organizations addressing community needs across the bank’s service area. One organization was selected from each state served by the bank — Delaware, Maryland and Virginia — based on the potential impact of the proposed project.

Project FUEL Academy will combine financial literacy and money management with entrepreneurship, career exploration, leadership development, public speaking, hands-on activities, community tours and family engagement.

Participants will take part in interactive workshops and real-world learning experiences designed to help them identify their strengths, explore career interests and better understand how financial decisions can affect their futures.

The program will conclude with a Family Celebration and Youth Showcase, where participants will have an opportunity to share what they learned and demonstrate their accomplishments.

Project FUEL Academy is scheduled to begin in October 2026 at the Eastern Shore Regional Library in Parksley. Both in-person and virtual workshops will be available.

“We are grateful to Taylor Bank for recognizing the importance of investing in our young people and for providing the resources needed to bring Project FUEL Academy to life,” said Brenda Holden of the Community Development Training Center.

Holden said the program is about more than financial literacy.

“It is about helping young people discover their potential, understand opportunities available to them, develop leadership skills, and begin thinking about their futures,” she said.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Parents and guardians can learn more or register through the Community Development Training Center website at cdtcva.com. Additional information is available by emailing centercfd@gmail.com or contacting Brenda Holden at 757-710-8835.