Tickets for the 21st annual Taste of the Shore Event are now on sale. Taste of the Shore will take place on Sunday, March 22 at the Food Bank in Tasley.

The annual event is a food lover’s delight as many of the Eastern Shore’s finest restaurants provide sample of their finest menu items for ticket holders. The benefits of the Taste of the Shore go to support the Food Bank of the Eastern Shore.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. This year, tickets can be purchased on line at: https://fundraise.foodbankonline.org/taste21

.