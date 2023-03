After a multi year absence, the Taste of the Eastern Shore event returns on April 2.

This year’s event, benefitting the Food Bank, will be held Sunday, April 2 from 3-5 p.m. at the Exmore Moose Lodge.

Over 15 restaurants and vendors will present some of their most popular menu items.

Tickets can be purchased at the Food Bank in Tasley or by calling 787-2557.