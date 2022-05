Tune in to 103.3 FM WESR tonight as Kelley Gaskill MCs the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company’s 2022 Family Fun Raffle.

Live on the radio from 6-10 PM, Kelley along with members of the Tasley VFD will do live giveaways including Calcutta Coolers, Blackstone Gas grills, corn hole board sets, cash drawings and a grand prize of a 2022 25 foot Pumina Travel Trailer.