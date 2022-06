At approximately 5:05 pm Monday afternoon a residential structure fire was reported at 22136 Edgar Thomas Road near Tasley. Units from Tasley, Onancock, Parksley, Bloxom and Melfa were called to the scene. Firemen arrived to find smoke coming out of the residence. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. There are no reports of injuries.

Photo courtesy Onancock Vol. Fire Company Facebook page

.