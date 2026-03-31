Tangier Waterman rescued after being caught in Fishnet

March 31, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
Chesapeake Bay Boating

A Tangier waterman was rescued Sunday morning after falling overboard in the Chesapeake Bay. 

Will Crockett was netting for menhaden when he became entangled in his fish net and fell into the water at approximately 10:30. 

Crockett’s nephew became concerned when he did not return and went to look for him.  He found the entangled man and was able to cut him free of the net. Crockett experienced hypothermia and was flown to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.   

Crockett’s ordeal serves as a reminder that boating in the early spring can be dangerous. With water temperatures in the 50- degree range, prolonged exposure can result in hypothermia and perhaps death.  It’s tempting to break out the canoe or kayak on warm days this time of year but it is best to stay in shallower waters and wear personal flotation devices.

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Local Weather

March 31, 2026, 5:25 am
Clear sky
SW
Clear sky
61°F
13 mph
Apparent: 60°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 72%
Winds: 13 mph SW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:49 am
Sunset: 7:24 pm
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