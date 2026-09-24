Tangier, VMRC sign agreement to address derelict vessels and waterfront obstructions

By Linda Cicoira

Derelict vessels and other obstructions in state waters around Tangier Island will be identified and addressed, according to a new agreement between the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Town of Tangier.

A memorandum of understanding regarding hazardous and derelict property that may be removed from the areas was signed by Mayor Ooker Eskridge and VMRC Commissioner Joseph D. Grist on Sept. 10.

“Usable waterfront space is especially valuable in a community where so much life and commerce depend on access to the water,” Commissioner Grist said. “This agreement gives the VMRC and the town a clear way to work together to … develop solutions that reflect Tangier’s unique circumstances.”

Grist said the island’s geography presents unique challenges … when abandoned vessels and other marine obstructions occupy the limited space available along its shoreline and waterways. These obstructions can also create navigational and environmental concerns.”

“The waterfront is an essential part of life and work here on Tangier,” agreed Mayor Eskridge. “Removing derelict vessels and other obstructions can help keep the waterfront accessible for our citizens, while also improving the appearance of the island for our visitors. We look forward to Tangier and the VMRC working together to find solutions to these issues,” the mayor added.